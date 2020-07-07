Utica Team Recruiting Women for Professional Full Contact Football

A Utica organization is recruiting women for a professional full-contact football team, for a 2021 season. Are you up for the challenge?

Utica's Lady Nighthawks are recruiting women 18 and older for an all-women tackle football team - and honestly, my back already hurts thinking about it.

Ken Maryon - the head coach of the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks Footballs team, and Nikki Aquias are coordinating the team.

Nikki says there's a lot of interest in the team. "We are in the beginning stages to starting this all women’s traveling football team." Nikki explains the "league is through the WFA - Woman’s Football Alliance."

Nikki says once they have enough interested athletes, they'll be putting together a day to meet with prospects and explain more about the league. "We know that something like this will bring so much fun back to our community. Switch it up a little bit."

The league is open to players 18 and older. If you're interested, you can contact Nikki at (315) 601-8101 or via email ncaquias613@yahoo.com for more details.

What do you think? Would you be up for playing tackle football with other women? Would you watch a women's football game?

With the shortage of professional sports as a result of COVID-19, this league might be just the thing to fill the gap.