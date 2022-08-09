Gerry Woman Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman with Car, Then Machete

A Chautauqua County woman is under arrest after an alleged road rage incident.

Troopers were called to a home in Gerry, New York after receiving a call about a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

According to a written release from the New York State Police a preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect, later identified as 64-year-old Mary Butler of Gerry, New York was driving on County Route 380 in Jamestown with four minors in the car when she allegedly "swerved at and struck a female subject that was on the side of the roadway. Butler then exited the vehicle and struck the victim several times with the flat side of a machete."

Police say that Butler then fled the scene of the incident.

The victim was treated at UPMC Chautauqua for injuries described by the NYSP as non-life-threatening.

Troopers found Butler at her home and took her into custody. She was arrested on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

She now faces the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

She is being held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending a future court appearance to answer the charges.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

