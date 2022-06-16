Spafford Man Facing Multiple Charges Following Fight on Masters Road
An Onondaga County man is facing several charges after an alleged fight that resulted in one person being hospitalized.
According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to a home located at 1019 Masters Road in Spafford for a report of a fight outside of the home.
When police arrived at the home they say they located a 37-year-old male victim who had "a laceration to his back." The male victim was brought to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.
The suspect in the incident was identified as 36-year-old Michael A. Kilts from Spafford, New York. He was brought to Crouse Hospital where, police say, he was treated and subsequently released.
The NYSP arrested Kilts on Thursday, June 16, 2022 and charged him with the following:
- Assault in the Second Degree (Class D felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A misdemeanor)
- Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor)
Police say that Kilts was arraigned in the Spafford Town Court and sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or a $20,000 bail bond.
The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office helped New York State Police at the scene.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]