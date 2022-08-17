Caught on Camera: Group Vandalizes Whitesboro Apartment with Bat; Do You Know Them?
Police in Whitesboro are looking for more than a half-dozen suspects involved in vandalizing an apartment in the village as police say the group took a baseball bat to the windows of an apartment.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening (Aug. 16) at approximately 6:10 p.m, police said.
In addition to several photos of the group, Whitesboro Police believe locating two vehicles they were traveling in will be helpful. They say the white vehicle pictured above and below has a stripe down its hood, along with vinyl lettering along the rear window. The second vehicle is black.
Police the apartment where the damage occurred is unoccupied. Police have not released a possible motive. They also have not publicly said exactly where the incident occurred.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]