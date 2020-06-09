Utica Police Investigating Nichols Street Shooting

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just before midnight on Nichols Street.

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Nichols Street at 11:30 p.m. Officers say upon arrival they learned a male and female inside a residence were struck in the lower back by gunfire.

Police say the shots were fired from outside the home and passed through the residence, striking the victims inside. The shooting victims were immediately transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several spent shell casings were found on the scene, but other than the 911 call from the injured parties, they did not receive any other call of 'shots fired' in the area.

If anyone has information regarding the incident they are asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 315-223-3510 or you can submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.