Saranac Could Release a Holiday Spiked Seltzer 12-Pack This Year

All in all, this year has been kind of a flop thanks to the coronavirus. But Utica's own famous brewery could be swinging in to save the year with a new 12-pack of holiday spiked seltzers packaged to perfection.

Saranac sent out an email to its mailing club Monday afternoon with a link to a survey containing ideas for packaging and flavors. Potential contenders for the variety pack of holiday seltzers include Peppermint Stick, Peach Cobbler, Pumpkin Pie, Blackberry Cobbler, Pumpkin Spice, Apple Crisp and Strawberry Cheesecake. Are you wanting to throw up some Christmas decorations and gather by a fire yet?

The company asked survey participants to rate all the flavors from 1 to 5 based on how appealing they sound. The survey also asks respondents to provide feedback on whether they would prefer the holiday seltzers to be sold in bottles or cans.

Earlier this year, Saranac's first line of spiked seltzers hit store shelves. The drinks come in Lemon, Peach Mango and Raspberry flavors and have a little kick of green tea infusion that sets them apart from all of the other seltzers on the market.

"Green tea has that ‘It’s good for you’ perception, so that’s the direction we took," Saranac President Fred Matt told Syracuse.com. "We took green tea and married it with seltzer."

If a line of holiday spiked seltzers comes to fruition, it sounds like we can expect it to be on shelves by November and stay through December. Until then, we must wait and continue dreaming of alcoholic blackberry cobbler and peppermint stick.