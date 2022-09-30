Either the New Hartford line will get a *bit* smaller, orrrrrrr, the new location that just opened will be equally just as long.

Good news for Starbucks fans here in the Mohawk Valley, the North Utica location is now open.

Utica Lodging Group LLC, which also owns the Fairfield Inn & Suites on North Genesee Street, had submitted the plan to the board last April and the 2,200 square-foot facility building process is officially complete. Customers can now step inside and go through the drive thru to get their morning pick-me-up.

Get our free mobile app

Rome, New York Is Also Building A Starbucks Location

No trouble brewing as Starbucks coffee shop is a go for Mohawk Acres Plaza in the City of Rome New York.

Plans for the first Starbucks location for the Rome area received the green light by the city Planning Board during its regular monthly meeting held in Common Council Chambers of City Hall.

According to the Rome Sentinel, plaza owner Randy Soggs appeared before the board for final approval of the Site Environmental Quality Review, preliminary plat review and site plan review. The location would be on a three-lot minor subdivision at 1790 Black River Blvd, with the site plan for the construction of a 1,988 square-foot Starbucks on one of the subdivided parcels.

They said they anticipated opening in late 2022. When that location officially opens, we will keep you posted.

Where is your favorite place to get coffee from here in the Mohawk Valley? Let us know, along with your go-to coffee order, now inside our station app.

10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY What would you like to see move into the former Boil Shack location in New Hartford on Seneca Turnkpike?