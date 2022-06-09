Utica New York’s Greatest German Summer Event Returns For 2022

Utica New York is ready to celebrate German culture once again. Save the date because the Bavarian Festival is back.

The 2022 Bavarian Festival runs from 5PM - 10PM on Friday July 15th and Saturday July 16th, and Sunday July 17th from noon - 4PM. It all takes place at the Utica Maennerchor in Marcy. The cost for adults is $5. Children under 12 are free.

You'll be able to enjoy some beer, bratwurst, and music from the Bavarian Brothers. There will also be performances of traditional German folk dancing, gift basket raffles, games for the kids, and the popular cake booth is back. You can find a complete schedule online here.

Brief History Of The Utica Maennerchor

The Utica Maennerchor has had a long and extensive history in the city of Utica, including architectural and historical footprints. Thanks to WIBX, here's a look at some of it's history:

In January 1865, a small group of German settlers came together at the Bierbauer Brewery in West Utica. The meeting was how to promote German and American choral singing, along with culture. Three months later the Utica Maennerchor was making history.

Because of the high number of Germans in the city during the late 1800s and early 1900s and because of ample work in the city's many textile mills, the club was able to grow quickly and find a dedicated base.

Notable Germans in the community are also featured at the Maennerchor, displayed in a case near the front door. Among the names mentioned include Nicholas Herkimer, Baron von Steuben, Paul Hoffman, F.X. Matt, George Weaver and Reverend Andrew Wetzel. Mother Marianne Cope and Mother Bernadine Dorn also find their names listed there.

Read a quick history from WIBX here.

