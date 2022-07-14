Four Cities in New York Named on “Geekiest in America” List – Which Ones?

Whether you're into comic books, video games,, Dungeons and Dragons or Magic The Gathering, it's no surprise that New York State is full of nerds. There's nothing wrong with that either.

Did you know that four cities in New York State have been uncovered as some of the geekiest America?

A study was conducted by Lawn Love that compared cities through the U.S. to compare metrics like stores selling comics, video games, trading cards, and board games. They also looked at the number of geek Meetup groups, costume shops (for cosplayers), and whether the city has hosted events like Comic-Cons and Renaissance festivals.

It's no surprise that New York City ranked number one in the study.

New York is The City That Never Sleeps — maybe because everyone’s staying up late playing Dungeons & Dragons? Gotham topped our list of 2022’s Geekiest Cities, earning 25.25 more points than the next geekiest city and bringing home the gold in the Costumes, Collectibles, and Community categories. Abundant costume shops might not come as a surprise in a city full of designers and thespians, but Peter Parker’s hometown is also home to the most comic book shops and video game stores of all the cities in our ranking.

What Other New York Cities Made The List?

Rochester was #45, followed by Buffalo at #62, and then Syracuse made it on the list as well at #86 The Salt City ranked higher for access to collectibles (65th nationwide) and communities (56th), Buffalo was 27th for collectibles, and Rochester ranked 30th for events

Here's A Great Chance To Be a "Geek"

Toying Around, a retailer for all things toys and collectibles in Johnstown, is hosting a Main Street Block Party to celebrate 8 years in business. Along with food, live entertainment and cosplay, the event this weekend is advertising a movie-accurate DeLorean, a Jurassic Park Jeep, and Trans Am Knight Rider car (aka KITT). Guests are welcome to take unlimited pictures with the cars, free of charge.

