Mental Health Issues On The Rise Locally, Utica Police To Provide Support

The Neighborhood Center is introducing a pilot program between the Center’s Mobile Crisis Awareness Team and the Utica Police Department.

One Crisis Counselor/Program Coordinator and one UPD officer will be on duty and available Monday through Friday, from 10:00AM to 6:00PM. They’ll respond to law enforcement calls relating to mental health issues coming into the UPD.

In “off-shift hours”, the Utica Police Department will continue to utilize the MCAT Crisis Line (315-732-MCAT) as necessary to maintain consistent mental health support for clients in the community and to provide a crisis response.

The overall goal of the program is to reduce unnecessary engagement with hospital emergency departments and law enforcement, and to provide support in obtaining mental health, substance abuse and social services.

Specific goals include:

■ To engage and build rapport with individuals into community services who have been resistant to treatment or help

■ Decrease the number of mental health law calls that result in an involuntary mental hygiene arrest in Utica,

■ Encourage community members to seek and engage with ongoing mental health and substance use supports in the community.

“The Neighborhood Center’s Mobile Crisis Assessment Team has always been a great resource for law enforcement agencies here in Oneida County. The newly formed Crisis Intervention Response Team will take a more proactive approach by conducting field outreach with persons who have known mental health issues,” said Utica Police Chief Mark Williams

The Neighborhood Center is a comprehensive Human Services agency in Central New York. All Services are based on a philosophy of empowerment