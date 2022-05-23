Utica Police have made two arrests in separate incidents.

On Saturday, Utica Police were called to Broad and Oriskany Streets for a menacing investigation.

Police say a motorist driving on Oriskany Street noticed a vehicle behind them driving in an aggressive manner.

The says the vehicle then began to cut off other vehicles and got in front of the victim.

Authorities say the suspect pulled next to the victim, started to yell out the window and allegedly point a pistol at the victim.

The suspect then continued eastbound on Oriskany Street and onto Route 5S.

The suspect vehicle was located in Little Falls and 25-year-old Cody Lewter was taken into custody by Little Falls Police.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Lewter was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say a black air soft pistol was found in Lewter’s vehicle.

Utica Police are thanking the Little Falls Police Department for their assistance in the case.

Meanwhile, Police say in early April, a victim had reported that their debit card and wallet had been stolen and that the card has been used in various locations across the city.

An investigator with the UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and the victim were able to view surveillance footage of the usages in question and a suspect was developed.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

44-year-old Sandra Goff of Utica was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

