Buckle Up, The &#8216;Click It Or Ticket&#8217; Campaign Gets Underway In New York

Buckle Up, The ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Campaign Gets Underway In New York

Photo Credit: WIBX

Police across New York State will be taking part in the “Buckle Up New York, Click it Or Ticket” traffic safety campaign.

Starting today, members of law enforcement will be keeping a close eye out for drivers who aren’t wearing their seat belts while behind the wheel.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office
loading...

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee has set a strategic goal to increase the observed statewide seat belt use rate and to decrease unrestrained occupant fatalities in passenger vehicles.

According to the GTSC, about 33-percent of the front-seat occupants killed on New York State roadways are unrestrained.

When unbelted back seat occupants killed are included, the total unrestrained killed percentage rises to about 37%.

The strategies identified for accomplishing these goals include high visibility enforcement, public information and education.


During last year’s crackdown, more than 12,000 tickets were handed out for seat belt and child restraint violations.

Another 57,000 tickets were issued for infractions like speeding and distracted driving.

The Memorial Day Weekend initiative runs through June 5.

The Richest Counties In Central New York

Overall, in Central New York, our best county in terms of being rich hit #19 overall according to Stacker. Scroll down to see which one came in at that ranking, and see where your county ranks too.

MC Construction and Remodeling Project in Utica

With Polly not feeling well, Carl took the reins and caused lots of chaos at Micah's latest job in Utica. The good news, the backyard is flatter than it was before!

13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns

New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. 

We wanted to share some of the most obscure and bizarre named ones on the list. Have you ever heard of these towns?:
Filed Under: click it or ticket, new york state police
Categories: WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top