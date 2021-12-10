Utica Comets Victorious Over the Cleveland Monsters, Remain On Top of AHL East
The Utica Comets defeated the Cleveland Monsters tonight by a score of 3-to-1.
Scoring for the Comets were Fabian Zetterlund, Nate Schnarr, and Graeme Clarke. The game mark the Utica Comets debut of goaltender Marek Mitens and a significant victory against the Monsters, who won 8-to-3 against the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Wednesday night.
The Comets maintained a lead throughout the game. Cleveland scored their first and only point of the game with less than two minutes to play.
Utica will play their next two games against the Monsters. Thursday, December 16 the teams will meet at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland at 7:00pm.
They will meet the Monsters again the next night, on Thursday, December 17th, also at 7:00pm. As of this posting tickets for both games are still available.
From there the Utica Comets will meet the Belleville Senators at the CAA Arena on December 21st. They will be off until the 27th when they play the Rochester Americans at the Blue Cross Arena at The War Memorial. On December 29th they square off against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. They will close out the month with a New Year's Eve game at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The will start out the New Year with thirteen games in January.
With twenty games played thus far in the season the Comets' record is 17-1-2-0, making them the team ranked first in the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference. In second place is the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Hartford Wolf Pack is third, and the Rochester Americans are in fourth place.
In the AHL's Western Conference the Stockton Heat is in the lead with a record of 14-2-2-1. They are followed by the Chicago Wolves, the Ontario Reign, and the Manitoba Moose.