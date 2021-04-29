The Utica Comets aren't going to the playoff this season, neither is most of the American Hockey League.

The AHL announced Thursday that the postseason for the 2021 season is canceled for four of the five divisions in the league. The statement said the league allowed the divisions to 'independently determine' whether to have a postseason tournament to crown a divisional champion. In four of the five divisions, it's been determined the winner will be decided by their points percentage standing at the end of the regular season.

The Pacific Division is the only one to opt-in to a playoff format to determine a winner. The number of teams and format will be announced at a later date, the league statement read.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “We’re especially thankful for the work done by our athletic trainers, COVID-19 officers and other front-line workers to ensure the health and safety of all of our players and staff throughout the league.”

The Comets currently sit fourth in the North Division with an 11-7-0-1 record, winning .605 percent of their games played. The Hershey Bears sit atop of the north, with an 18-6-2-0 record and .731 win percentage.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are second (15-4-3-1, .720 PCT) while the Syracuse Crunch are third (15-8-2-0, .640 PCT).

Utica is coming off a 2-1 overtime win on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. They're back at home Friday night, hosting the Rochester Americans.

The AHL also announced Thursday the 2021-22 season will commence October 15, 2021 and run through April 24. 2022.

