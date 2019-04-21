Utica City FC Tops Baltimore In Game One Of Playoffs

Utica City FC defeated the Baltimore Blast, 12-9 in Game One of the MASL Eastern Divison Final on Saturday night at the

Mauricio Salles led the way for Utica City with four goals

Joey Tavernese scored twice and Domenico Vitale, Liam Callahan, Bo Jelovac, Lucio Gonzaga and Jake Schindler all chipped in with a goal a piece.

Goaltender Andrew Coughlin made 14 saves in the win.

The two teams will meet again Monday night for Game Two.

Kickoff at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 6:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear white to "White Out" the building.