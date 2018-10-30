Looking for Work? The Adirondack Bank Center Needs Some Help

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium has a few job openings.

Plus, you (or someone you know), could have bragging rights for working at the Utica AUD. Who wouldn't want to say they work for the "home of the Utica Comets " or the place for great concerts and events?

Alright, so you're probably wondering what they're exactly looking for...

The Adirondack Bank Center posted the job opening(s) on their Facebook Page . According to the Facebook Post ,

We are looking to hire additional staff to assist with building maintenance, ice maintenance, and special event change-overs. We are looking for flexible part-time workers ages 18 and older. Previous experience not required.

You can get more information about the positions available and apply, by contacting the General Manager: Rick Redmond. He can be reached via email at: richardredmond@adkbankcenter.com

Who knows?! This could be the start of a new, exciting career for you (or someone you know). Good luck!

BONUS VIDEO:

[Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium - Facebook Post]