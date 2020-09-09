Upstate New York Restaurant Closes After More Than 3 Decades

An Upstate New York restaurant is closing its doors after serving meals for more than three decades.

Ponderosa in Pulaski closed Monday, September 7th. The owner announced the sad news on Facebook. "Let me say thank you to all of our loyal customers. It has truly been a pleasure serving you over the past 31 years. Unfortunately, we have to say good bye as we are closing our doors permanently."

The restaurant was an integral part of the community since opening. "We have been able to support so many local organizations over the years."

A number of teens got their start working at Ponderosa. "We have watched them grow and move on, only to serve their families and children years later. Our staff is like family. Many of them working here for decades."

The owners have decided to retire and put the restaurant on State Route 13 up for sale.

The property has been reduced to $519,000 and according to the realtor, "the Seller is flexible on terms and is motivated to make a deal."