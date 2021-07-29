Undocumented Workers in New York Will Share $2.1 Billion Next Month

Come August, New York's 'Excluded Workers Fund' will start to be dispensed. What is an 'excluded worker' and how much is available to them? Here are the quick answers:

Funds - $2.1 billion!

Excluded Worker - New Yorkers throughout the state that have suffered income loss during the pandemic and were left out of unemployment benefits, pandemic benefits and various other federal relief programs. Conservative estimates show 300,000 excluded workers in New York.

WorkplaceFairness.org identifies an undocumented worker as a foreign-born person who is not a permanent resident and is not a U.S. citizen. City Limits shows that some of the excluded are undocumented workers in the restaurant industry, construction, in-home health care aides, building cleaning and transportation infrastructure.

This August, excluded workers will need to apply for benefits. Before you apply you will need to show that:

You lived in New York State before March 27, 2020 and continue to be a resident.

You are not eligible for and did not receive unemployment insurance or any other COVID-19 income relief or other specified benefits from the state or federal government.

You earned less than $26,208 in the 12 months prior to April 2021

You lost a certain percentage of income after February 23, 2020 and during the benefit period from March 27, 2020 through April 1, 2021 due to unemployment, partial employment, or inability to work due to a disability.

Here is a partial list of items applicants should begin collecting before applying:

New York State driver license or New York State ID

U.S. passport

Non-U.S. passport

Non-U.S. birth certificate

Non-U.S. ID card

