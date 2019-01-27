Slavisa Ubiparipovic registered a hat trick and added two assists to lift Utica City FC over the visiting Orlando Seawolves, 10-6, in a Sunday matinee at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Ubiparipovic's five-point performance helped Utica City move to 6-1 at home, and 9-4 overall. Darren Toby chipped in two goals and an assist, while Joey Tavernese had a score and a helper.

UCFC's nine wins is tops in the Eastern Division, but they're currently in second - percentage points behind the (7-4) Baltimore Blast. Utica plays at Baltimore next Friday (Feb. 8). Utica's next home game is Sunday afternoon, February 10th.