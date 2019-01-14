TWO Woodstock Festivals Are Planned For 2019!

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the rumors going around regarding a festival for the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock.

Now - it has been confirmed that TWO festivals will be taking place to commemorate the historic event. One will is being put on by Live Nation, the other planned by the original festival planner, Michael Lang.

Lang announced Wednesday that the official 50th anniversary concert , dubbed "Woodstock 50," will be held August 16, 17 and 18th and will take place in Watkins Glen, New York. About 131 miles from Utica.

Tickets will go on sale in February; prices have not been announced. Performers have not been named, but Lang told Rolling Stone that over 40 artists have already been booked for three stages.

The other festival being put on by Live Nation, is taking place the same weekend. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts confirmed that it will host a three-day event titled “Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival.”

The “pan-generational music, culture, and community event” will celebrate the golden anniversary of the original Woodstock concert with a series of concerts, “TED-style talks,” and a “We Are Golden” history exhibit at the Museum at Bethel Woods. Live Nation is teaming up with INVNT, and the has also not been announced yet.

Live Nation said the Bethel Woods Woodstock celebration lineup and ticket information will be announced soon.

The original site of the festival was around the Bethel Woods area, which is 156 miles away from Utica.

Two concerts honoring the same event. The same weekend. Which one do you think you'd head to? For me, it depends on the lineup.

[SYRACUSE.COM]