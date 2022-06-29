Two people are recovering after a two-car crash with injuries on Tuesday.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Route 13 in Vienna, New York at approximately 4:00pm on Monday, June 27, 2022.

According to a written release Sheriff Rob Maciol says their preliminary investigation reveals that "Laurence F. Plumley, 82, of Blossvale was operating a 2014 Jeep suburban and was stopped in traffic when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by Gabriell K. LaBarge, 28, of Sandy Creek. Both vehicles then continued off from the west side of Route 13 and into the ditch."

Plumley and LaBarge sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Emergency responders from North Bay Fire and Rescue and Vineall Ambulance assisted at the scene. Both parties were brought to Oneida Health by Vineall Ambulance.

Get our free mobile app

LaBarge was cited by authorities for following too closely and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree. She is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Classic TV Shows With 24/7 Streaming Channels Want to watch vintage television series for free? All of these shows are streaming on their own 24/7 channels on Pluto TV.

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.



The Best Older Movies on Netflix Right Now All of these movies were made before the year 2000 and all of them are currently available to stream on Netflix. (All of them are also very much worth watching.)