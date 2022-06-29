Jon Bon Jovi Sells New York Home for $22 Million! Want A Tour?

Have you ever wondered what the rich and famous lifestyle is really like? Where does your favorite actor or musician live and what is it like inside of their home? Today we can answer some of those questions. According to the New York Post Jon Bon Jovi just sold his Manhattan apartment to former Disney executive Michael Ovits. That's 2 rich and famous people.

Looks like Bon Jovi got his $22 Million dollar as well! This West Village home, Unit 14A, at 155 West 11th Street had been on the market for just a few months. Let's give you a free tour.

According to Architectural Digest, the unit is located in the same building that is or has been home to fashion designer Michael Kors and the CEO of Starbucks. It's also walking distance to the Carrie Bradshaw apartment from Sex and the City.

As you scroll through the pictures of one of Bon Jovi's homes you will see what some of what $22 million will get you.

Full-Time Doorman

Concierge

Common Garden / Outdoor Space

Gym

Pool

Golf Room

Wine Cooler

Chef's Kitchen

Bike Room

Jon Bon Jovi purchased this property on August 1, 2017 for $18.9 million. The property was originally listed by Compass.

Jon Bon Jovi's Manhattan Apartment This West Village home sold for $22 million

