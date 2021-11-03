Two More Central New York Restaurants Close For Good

The hit to the restaurant industry continues in Central New York. Two more have closed, one inside Destiny USA and another in New Hartford.

Cantina Laredo, a Mexican restaurant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed, according to Syracuse.com. The restaurant that opened in 2012 isn't the first to close inside Destiny USA. The Melting Pot and Gordon Bierch Restaurant-Brewery closed their doors along with Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill.

It isn't just restaurants leaving Destiny. Best Buy closed in April for what company officials called 'economic reasons.' Aldo, a shoe and accessory store closed in 2021 after filing for bankruptcy.

Restaurants Close in CNY

It isn't just Destiny USA losing stores either. Businesses all across Central New York are closing their doors.

Bannock's Restaurant in New Hartford closed on November 1 after opening on Seneca Turnpike in December 2020. "We want to thank everyone who made it out to support our business this past year," the owners shared on Facebook.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, several other restaurants shut down for good. The Franklin Lunch & Grill in Syracuse, founded in 1962, closed and was put up for sale. Shifty’s Bar & Grill on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse shut down on December 31. Village Burger in Liverpool also closed permanently last December.

Things didn't get much better this year. Businesses have reduced hours, closed dining rooms, gone to drive-thru only service, or shut down permanently, including Raspberries that closed the South Utica location in July.

It's not just in Central New York either. Business owners all across the state are calling it quits.

