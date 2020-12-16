As restaurants continue to close their doors in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, one is opening.

Bannock's Restaurant and Catering opened on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. Brian Bdot Payton and Joseph Hill are the chefs behind the scenes who have been creating amazing food for decades. "We are so proud to finally have our own place and the ability to create and master our own visions."

Photo Credit - Bannock's Restaurant

Bannock's Restaurant serves up a variety of options for breakfast and dinner. "We are so excited to bring you some incredible food."

Just one option is the breakfast nachos and they look delicious.

Photo Credit - Bannock's Restaurant

Bannock's Restaurant is open for breakfast from 6am-11am and dinner from 4pm-10pm. They are located at 8195 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. Check them out on Facebook.

As Bannock's opens it's doors, several restaurants and businesses have recently closed due to COVID, temporarily or permanently.

Ocean Blue on Genesee Street in Utica closed indoor dining, going to takeout only in November. The Adirondack Cheese Company closed the Clinton store in June. The Black Cat Restaurant in South Utica closed after 14 years in May. Out of the Way Cafe in Utica closed November 6th.

The Franklin Lunch & Grill in Syracuse, founded in 1962 closed and is now up for sale. Shifty’s Bar & Grill on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse will close the bar on Dec. 31. Village Burger in Liverpool closed permanently Sunday, December 6th.

Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA is closed indefinitely after receiving COVID violation fines.