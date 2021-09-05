New York State Police are announcing the arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 5 and Newport Road in Schuyler.

State Police say the vehicle in question was pulled over back on July 19th, 2021 for vehicle and traffic violations. Officials say during the course of the interview with the driver, 21-year-old Lucas Cosgrove, Troopers were able to observe several new tools on the floor, under and on the seats in the rear of the vehicle. Troopers say the items appeared to be new DeWalt batteries and a tool kit.

Upon completion of the interview, State Police say the Trooper returned to his patrol car to check on the identity of both Cosgrove and his passenger, 39-year-old Ronald Bergum Jr. While walking back to the patrol car police say Bergum Jr. took off running behind a building and into the woods. State Police say the Trooper later learned Bergum had several active warrants in Oneida County. The Trooper also learned that Cosgrove had his driver's license suspended and was operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, according to State Police.

Officials say a subsequent investigation determined both Cosgrove and Bergum were returning from Amsterdam in Fulton County, New York where they had just allegedly stolen 7 brand new DeWalt batteries from a Lowes valued at approximately $984, 2 Makita Drills from Tractor Supply worth close to $400 and an ICON tool set worth a about $150 from Harbor Freight. State Police say all three stores were investigating the thefts at the time of the traffic stops.

As a result of their investigation State Police arrested Cosgrove and charged him with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and was issued an appearance ticket to return to Schuyler Town Court. Police say Bergum Jr. was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, False Impersonation and he was turned over to New Hartford Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office for further charges.

