Try Snowkiting This Winter in Central New York

Take your skiing and snowboarding to a whole new level this winter with snow kiting.

Snow Kiting is easy to learn and all you need is a wide open, snow covered area...central and upstate New York has plenty of that. Plus there's less resistance then kiting in the water and you don't need a much wind.

You can get snowkiting lessons at NY Kite Center, the largest kiteboarding school in the North East or Kite Club NY.

Then when you're ready, make plans to attend the 12th annual Snowkite Rally at Great Sacandaga Lake, NY February 16-18. Hundreds of kiters come to the festival each year. It's become so successful the event is extended to a 3 day all inclusive snowkiting camp. Get more details at Kiteclubny.com.