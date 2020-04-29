NYS Trooper Saves Newborn Baby’s Life After Scary Home Delivery

Both mom and baby are happy and healthy after an unprecedented home delivery and quick work by a New York State trooper.

Mark Borden from the State Police in Clifton Park recently responded to a call for a woman in labor. When he arrived at her home in Halfmoon, he found the new mother struggling to hold her newborn daughter, who was having trouble breathing.

According to a post from the New York State Police, Trooper Borden immediately got to work and helped the baby release the fluid that was blocking her airway. After a few moments, she let out her first cry. Thankfully, everyone is doing well and recovering after a scary welcome into the world.

Kudos to Trooper Borden for thinking on his feet and providing life-saving aid!