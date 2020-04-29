NYS Trooper Saves Newborn Baby’s Life After Scary Home Delivery

New York State Police

Both mom and baby are happy and healthy after an unprecedented home delivery and quick work by a New York State trooper.

Mark Borden from the State Police in Clifton Park recently responded to a call for a woman in labor. When he arrived at her home in Halfmoon, he found the new mother struggling to hold her newborn daughter, who was having trouble breathing.

According to a post from the New York State Police, Trooper Borden immediately got to work and helped the baby release the fluid that was blocking her airway. After a few moments, she let out her first cry. Thankfully, everyone is doing well and recovering after a scary welcome into the world.

Kudos to Trooper Borden for thinking on his feet and providing life-saving aid!

