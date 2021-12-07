Trouble Getting On The Internet In New York? Amazon Is The Reason

If you're trying to get on some websites or services, you may run into a little snag. Amazon is actually the reason you'll see an issue.

This morning Amazon Web Services went down, while some services look to have been restored, many still sit with an issue. If you were to go on Prime right now to buy a holiday gift, you may not experience an issue, but some websites and streaming services will be a little tricky.

We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery. - Amazon

To break down the initial technical jargon, that means that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seeing many of its Application Programming Interfaces (API) not working at the current moment. While this may not seem like a massive deal initially, AWS also handles many websites that you may be unaware are associated with the media and tech giant.

Some Websites/Apps/Services Affected

Disney+

Netflix

Roku

Alexa

Venmo

Ring

Instacart

McDonald's

Ticketmaster

Robinhood

Tinder

Those are only a few of the larger among numerous more experiencing problems right now according to News 10. If you're expecting a package today from Amazon, you may have to wait.

Having A Package Delivered Today?

The Verge is also reporting that many deliveries are having issues as the interfaces used by drivers are down. Thus, there is no way to route packages. If you scroll the internet, it may be likely you find some other websites that are currently down to with AWS being the cause. At the moment, no update has been posted by Amazon since 11:26 am on 12/7.

We will update this article as more information comes in.

