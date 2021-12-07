16 Iconic Images for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

80 years ago, just before 8:00 AM Hawaiian time, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The surprise strike against the U.S Naval base took the lives of over 2,400 American soldiers and injured almost 1,200.

The attack led the U.S. into World War II on December 8, 1941 and led President Franklin D. Roosevelt to call the tragic day,one that 'will live in infamy.'

The USS Arizona War Memorial marks the spot in Pearl Harbor where the attack took place. Over 2 million people visit the monument every year to pay their respects.

Here are 16 iconic images of December 7, 1941 to honor the men and women in uniform for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.