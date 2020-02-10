Troopers Capture the Beauty of a New York Winter Amidst Storm

Upstate New York gets so much snow that it can be hard to take a step back and realize its beauty. But thanks to these pictures captured by the New York State Police after last Friday's snowstorm, we can sit in awe at how beautiful this area is.

Troop G of the NYSP headed up to the Lake George area to check on residents who received a lot of snow and had lost power. The troopers used snowmobiles and UTVs to check on the homes and roadways, and captured these pictures in the meantime.