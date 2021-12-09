A child died and several people were injured after a teen driver allegedly lost control of her car last Saturday morning.

The New York State Police says that they responded to General Leroy Manor Road in Dannemora for a rollover crash on December 4, 2021 at approximately 9:00am.

Police say, according to their preliminary investigation, a 17-year old from Dannemora was driving southwest on General Leroy Manor Road when she lost control of the car, “crossed the center line and went off the road hitting a tree, then a barn.”

Although the passenger in the front seat, 18-year-old Zubulyn Provost of West Chazy, was not injured, the driver and three children in the backseat were all hospitalized for their injuries.

The children, all from Morrisonville, were then flown by helicopter to UVM Medical Center. On Wednesday, 4-year-old Cole Bradley died from his injuries. The two other children, identified as 5-year-old Jayden Bradley and 6-year-old Sadie Bradley, are still being treated.

State Police say that “the children were buckled in with lap and shoulder restraints, but not in child/booster seat at the time of the crash.”

The crash is still under investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

