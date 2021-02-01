Tractor Trailer Lands on Top of Car in Scary, Snowy Crash on I-81

This is why you should stay off the roads when a snow storm rolls through. As the latest winter storm rolls up the east coast, a terrible looking accident on I-81 had crews on the scene for hours.

Crews and volunteers worked for hours stabilizing, lifting, and utilizing multiple hydraulics to rescue two people trapped in a car after a tractor trailer landed on top of it. It happened at mile marker 143 on Interstate 81 northbound in Pennsylvania.

Both victims in the car were conscious and alert. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A service dog was also rescued in the crash who is understandably scared and confused, but is expected to be fine.

A tandem and empty tractor trailer ban has been placed on several roads in not only Pennsylvania, but New York as well. I-81 is closed in both directions to tractor trailers in Pennsylvania and drivers are encouraged to stay off the road unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Tractor Trailer Lands On Top of Car

In New York, a tandem and empty tractor trailer ban is in effect on I-87 from the New York City Line to Exit 24 (Albany - I-87 - I-90) in Albany, all of I-95 (New England Thruway) and I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway).

Trailer bans are also being implemented on roadways outside of the Thruway system. Empty trailers and tandem trailers will be banned on I-84 from Pennsylvania state line to Connecticut state line, on Route 17 East of Binghamton to the New Jersey state line, and on the entire length of I-684.

Get up to date travel information at Thruway.ny.gov.

Stay safe on the roads by taking these precautions:

Do not drive unless necessary

Use caution on bridges where ice freezes first

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location