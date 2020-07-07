Tractor-Trailer Hits State Police Car – A Lesson in Moving Over

We've said it (a bunch of times) before, and we'll say it again: Move. Over.

A tractor-trailer driver hit a New York State Trooper's car in the town of Almond on Monday, injuring the trooper inside. The trooper was in the vehicle with the emergency lights on as they provided traffic control for a disabled camper along the shoulder of Interstate 86.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and luckily they were not more serious. But this incident is just another reminder of the importance of the Move Over Law.

The New York Thruway Authority outlines the guidelines of the Move Over Law on its website, noting that drivers must slow down and move over as soon as they see lights, vests or reflectors and as soon as it safe to do so. The Move Over Law applies to both sides of the road, not just the shoulder on the right side of the road.

Another trooper was injured in Salina earlier this year after a driver failed to move over. The trooper's car ended up demolished and the trooper suffered minor injuries from the impact.

New York State Police

Care for your neighbors. Care for your first responders. Move. Over.