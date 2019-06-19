Night Prowl at the Utica Zoo is Back

Turn your family into night prowlers at the Utica Zoo just in time for the summer solstice.

The zoo’s Night Prowl event is back this Thursday, June 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will take you on a scavenger hunt around the zoo, looking at biofact stations and taking in an animal talk. The night will cap off with s’mores, hot cocoa and coffee.

Night Prowl admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children who are non-members. Members save $2 per ticket. Participants must register in advance by contacting nicolette@uticazoo.org or 315-738-0472 ext. 36.