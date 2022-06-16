Tornado Watch In Effect for Much of CNY Through Tonight

Tornado Watch In Effect for Much of CNY Through Tonight

via National Weather Service

A tornado watch is in effect this afternoon through 11:00 p.m. tonight for much of Central and all of Western New York.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the tornada watch for the following counties in New York State:

ALLEGANY, BROOME, CATTARAUGUS, CAYUGA, CHAUTAUQUA, CHEMUNG, CHENANGO, CORTLAND, DELAWARE, ERIE, FRANKLIN, GENESEE, HAMILTON, HERKIMER, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, LIVINGSTON, MADISON, MONROE, NIAGARA, ONEIDA, ONONDAGA, ONTARIO, ORLEANS, OSWEGO, OTSEGO, SCHUYLER, SENECA, ST. LAWRENCE, STEUBEN, SULLIVAN, TIOGA, TOMPKINS,
WAYNE, WYOMING, YATES

That watch also extends to area of Pennsylvania as well.

Forecasters are expecting shower and thunderstorm chances through the afternoon and evening, with several thunderstorms also possible today.

If a tornado is to touchdown in the area, seek shelter immediately, as storms will bring flying debris. The high winds brought by tornadoes will also likely bring down trees.

While tornadoes are thought of as rare for Central New York, they do happen. Continue scrolling below to view the devastation caused by recent twister touchdowns in the Empire State.

Tornado Strikes Saratoga County in 2020

LOOK: Exclusive Photos After EF-1 Tornado Blows Through Westernville NY

On July 8, 2021, a tornado touched down at Woods Valley Ski Area and then twisted its way northeast into downtown Westernville. The tornado caused considerable damage along Main Street. Roofs were blown off houses, trees were uprooted, there were downed powerlines and they were without power for days. Thankfully there were no fatalities. Here we have exclusive photos that show the scary strength of the storm.

The Aftermath of the 1998 Mechanicville-Stillwater Tornado

On May 31, 1998 a rare but powerful tornado ripped through the towns of Mechanicville and Stillwater in Saratoga County. The following day the reality of the devastation set in. Homes, buildings, businesses and vehicles were destroyed, not to mention the hundreds of families who were left homeless.
