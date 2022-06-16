Buffalo Bills Player Wows The Judges On America’s Got Talent

Buffalo Bill fans may have seen a familiar face on the stage during NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” show on Tuesday night.

Bills wide receiver and punt returner Isaiah McKenzie sang with the NFL’s Players Choir.

The vocal group, which features three former Bills, Bryan Scott, Michael Gaines and Dwayne Wright, performed Bill Wither’s “Lean on Me” for the judges.

The 27-year-old told the

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

McKenzie played college football at the University of Georgia.

He drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2017 and joined the Bills late in the 2018 season.

McKenzie signed with the Bills in March on a two-year deal reportedly worth $8 million.

Author's Note:

I had the chance to meet Isaiah McKenzie at an autographing signing at Hall of Frames Collectibles in Yorkville.(see photo below)

Jim Rondenellli, WIBX Jim Rondenellli, WIBX loading...

He's a great guy who was very accommodating with all the fans.

Who knew he could sing?

Good luck the rest of the way, Bills Mafia will be watching

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York!

The 12 Largest Crowds in Cooperstown for Hall of Fame Weekend Baseball fans from all over the world congregate in the tiny village of Cooperstown for Hall of Fame weekend. Which inductees drew the largest crowds?