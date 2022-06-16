Metallica Close Show With ‘Master of Puppets’ for First Time Since 1997

Metallica closed their set with "Master of Puppets" for the first time in 25 years at the heavy metal festival Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday (June 15).

The headlining metal band hadn't performed the title track from their 1986 album of the same name as their final song in concert since a 1997 show, according to Setlist.fm.

Coincidentally, that Nov. 16, 1997, performance also took place in Copenhagen, per Metallica's online archives. Perhaps — and probably most likely — the group was aware of that, reinstating the "Master of Puppets" finale as a knowing gesture in Denmark's capital.

Metallica, together for over 40 years, are currently touring the world. Several new comprehensive documentaries about the band are rolling out now. Hetfield's 21-year-old son, Castor, recently released his first album with his band, Bastardane. A toilet fashioned in the likeness of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich will display at a Danish museum.

Last year, Ulrich said that it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica studio album. Still, the band had seemingly been working on one in spurts.

Copenhell 2022 runs through Saturday (June 18) at Copenhagen's Refshaleoen. In addition to Metallica, the top-billed stable includes Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and more.

Below, see Metallica's full Copenhell setlist. Right beneath that, find Metallica's remaining world tour dates for the rest of the year.

Metallica Setlist - June 15, 2022 (Copenhagen)

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Trapped Under Ice"

"Bleeding Me"

"Sad But True"

"Dirty Window"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Damage, Inc." (Encore)

"One" (Encore)

"Master of Puppets" (Encore)

Metallica 2022 Tour Dates

June 17 – Landgraaf, Netherland @ Pinkpop

June 19 – Florence, Italy @ Florence Rocks

June 22 – Prague, Czech Republic, @ Prague Rocks

June 24 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Download

June 26 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 29 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Frauenfeld Rocks

July 1 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 3 – Bilbao, Spain @ Rock Day

July 6 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

July 8 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOSAlive

July 28-31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 11 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park