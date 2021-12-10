No matter how you slice it, 33 years old is far too young.

Former New York Jets' and New England Patriots' wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas, has passed away at just 33 years old.

Demariyus Thomas Debuted in the NFL with the Denver Broncos

A first round draft pick, 22nd overall out of Georgia, Thomas was the first wide receiver selected in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made his professional debut with the Denver Broncos that same year, hauling in a touchdown on 97 receiving yards, thrown to him by QB Kyle Orton.

Thomas dealt with injuries and a bit of inconsistency in 2010 and 2011, but stormed onto the scene in 2012. Before that year, however, he caught a game-winning touchdown from Tim Tebow to propel the Broncos past the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 playoffs. I can't embed the clip (thanks Goodell), so click the link here to watch it.

Following the signing of Peyton Manning, Thomas would eclipse the 1,300 receiving yard mark each year from 2012 through 2015, including a 1,619 yard performance in 2014. He would win a Super Bowl in 2015, and would remain with the organization through 2018.

Thomas Would Play in New York Before Retiring This Past Summer

Following his exit from Denver, Thomas spent time with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets at the back-end of his career.

Last appearing in the NFL in 2019 with the Jets, Thomas played in 11 games, bringing in 36 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdown. His final NFL touchdown came on December 8, 2019 against the Miami Dolphins.

Thomas Tragically Passed Away on December 9, 2021

Just over two years to the day after his last NFL touchdown, news surfaced that Thomas tragically passed away at just 33 years of age. He reportedly suffered a seizure that led to his death, a disorder that he had reportedly suffering for more than a year.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thomas family, his friends and his teammates.

