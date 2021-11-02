Today Is Election Day, Get Out And Exercise Your Right To Vote

Today is Election Day as voters head to the polls across the state.

While there are no statewide of federal races on the ballot this year, there are a number of key local races.

Oneida County

Former Congressman Anthony Brindisi faces off against Danielle Fogel in the race for State Supreme Court Justice in a newly created position.

And Karen Stanislaus and Jason Flemma are vying for Oneida County Family Court Judge.

Utica

Five candidates, Jack LoMedico, Mark Williamson, Frank DiBrango, Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Sparkle Anthony are running for three at-large seats on the Utica Common Council.

There are also several other Utica Common Council seats up for election.

Ward 1

Katie Aiello

Paul DePietro

Ward 2

Robert Burmaster

Amy Jennings

Ward 3

Celeste Friend

Richard Tomaino, Jr.

Ward 4

Frank Meola

John Mirante

Ward 5

Delvin Moody

Vincent Donnelly

New Hartford

Vincent Pristera and Richard Sherman are running for Town Highway Superintendent and Cheryl Jassak-Huther and Richard Woodland are vying for Town Clerk.

For the rest of the Oneida County races and for results after 9:00, visit ocgov.net.

The find out where to vote, go to the Oneida County Board of Elections website or call (315) 798-5765.

For results from Herkimer County, visit herkimercounty.org and from Madison County, madisoncountyny.gov.

There are also four statewide propositions on the ballot.

The League of Women Voters has a special site, VOTE411.ORG, that explains each proposition and offers the pros and cons of each without taking sides.

Another proposition effects New York City voters only.

Polls will be open until 9:00.

