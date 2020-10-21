Early Voting Starts in New York: Here’s What You Need to Know

No matter what your political leanings are, it's important to make sure your voice is heard during this election period. You can vote early in Central New York - here's how and where.

The early voting period runs from Saturday, October 24th until Sunday, November 1st. Hours vary depending on the county you reside in, but you can check your polling place and early voting sites online at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

Oneida County Early Voting

Where:

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St., Rome, NY 13440

New Hartford Town Hall (Old Gander Mountain),

The Orchards, 8635 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413

Jorgensen Center, 1102 Sherman Dr., Utica, NY 13501

When:

Saturday, October 24 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites

Sunday, October 25 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites

Monday, October 26 - 10am until 6pm – All Sites

Tuesday, October 27 - South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10am until 6pm, New Hartford Town Building 10am until 8pm

Wednesday, October 28 - 10am until 6pm – All Sites

Thursday, October 29 - South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10am until 6pm, New Hartford Town Building 10:00am until 8:00pm

Friday, October 30 - 10am until 6pm – All Sites

Saturday, October 31 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites

Sunday, November 1 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites

Herkimer County Early Voting

Where:

100 Reservoir Rd, Herkimer, NY 13350

When:

Saturday, October 24 - 9am until 2pm

Sunday, October 25 - 9am until 2pm

Monday, October 26 - 9am until 5pm

Tuesday, October 27 - 12pm until 8pm

Wednesday, October 28 - 12pm until 8pm

Thursday, October 29 - 9am until 5pm

Friday, October 30 - 9am until 5pm

Saturday, October 31 - 9am until 2pm

Sunday, November 1 - 9am until 2pm

Madison County Early Voting

Where:

Madison County Board of Elections Lobby, County Office Building #4, First Floor

138 N Court St., Wampsville, NY 13163

When:

Saturday, October 24 - 9am until 2pm

Sunday, October 25 - 9am until 2pm

Monday, October 26 - 9am until 5pm

Tuesday, October 27 - 12pm until 8pm

Wednesday, October 28 - 9am until 5pm

Thursday, October 29 - 12pm until 8pm

Friday, October 30 - 9am until 5pm

Saturday, October 31 - 9am until 2pm

Sunday, November 1 - 9am until 2pm

If your county isn't here, go to your county's Board of Elections, or to elections.ny.gov to find their contact information. You can also look up your polling information at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov