Early Voting Starts in New York: Here’s What You Need to Know
No matter what your political leanings are, it's important to make sure your voice is heard during this election period. You can vote early in Central New York - here's how and where.
The early voting period runs from Saturday, October 24th until Sunday, November 1st. Hours vary depending on the county you reside in, but you can check your polling place and early voting sites online at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/
Oneida County Early Voting
Where:
- South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St., Rome, NY 13440
- New Hartford Town Hall (Old Gander Mountain),
The Orchards, 8635 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413
- Mohawk Valley Community College,
Jorgensen Center, 1102 Sherman Dr., Utica, NY 13501
When:
Saturday, October 24 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites
Sunday, October 25 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites
Monday, October 26 - 10am until 6pm – All Sites
Tuesday, October 27 - South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10am until 6pm, New Hartford Town Building 10am until 8pm
Wednesday, October 28 - 10am until 6pm – All Sites
Thursday, October 29 - South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley Community College 10am until 6pm, New Hartford Town Building 10:00am until 8:00pm
Friday, October 30 - 10am until 6pm – All Sites
Saturday, October 31 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites
Sunday, November 1 - 10am until 3pm – All Sites
Herkimer County Early Voting
Where:
- 100 Reservoir Rd, Herkimer, NY 13350
When:
Saturday, October 24 - 9am until 2pm
Sunday, October 25 - 9am until 2pm
Monday, October 26 - 9am until 5pm
Tuesday, October 27 - 12pm until 8pm
Wednesday, October 28 - 12pm until 8pm
Thursday, October 29 - 9am until 5pm
Friday, October 30 - 9am until 5pm
Saturday, October 31 - 9am until 2pm
Sunday, November 1 - 9am until 2pm
Madison County Early Voting
Where:
- Madison County Board of Elections Lobby, County Office Building #4, First Floor
138 N Court St., Wampsville, NY 13163
When:
Saturday, October 24 - 9am until 2pm
Sunday, October 25 - 9am until 2pm
Monday, October 26 - 9am until 5pm
Tuesday, October 27 - 12pm until 8pm
Wednesday, October 28 - 9am until 5pm
Thursday, October 29 - 12pm until 8pm
Friday, October 30 - 9am until 5pm
Saturday, October 31 - 9am until 2pm
Sunday, November 1 - 9am until 2pm
If your county isn't here, go to your county's Board of Elections, or to elections.ny.gov to find their contact information. You can also look up your polling information at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov