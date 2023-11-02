Tiny’s Grill in Utica to Hold Major Asset Sale Amid Ownership Change

Exciting news from Tiny's Grill! The restaurant, which is a stone's throw away from Oneida Square at 1014 State Street, went up for sale last year and has officially welcomed new owners. As part of this transition, they'll be offering a sale on many of their old restaurant items:

AFTER 33 YEARS, TINY’S IN UTICA 1014 STATE STREET, IS CHANGING HANDS BUT BEFORE THAT HAPPENS WE ARE HAVING A SALE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE! THERE WILL BE NEON SIGNS, BEER , BAR, JAZZ AND SPORTS MEMORABILIA, ONE-OF A KIND ITEMS, GLASSWARE, KITCHEN ITEMS, CHAIRS, CLOCKS, HOUSEHOLD AND SO MUCH MORE.

The sale will be held November 5-7, beginning at noon each day. The sale is cash only and interested parties are encouraged to bring help to carry any larger items.

(Unfortunately the renowned nutcracker collection that Tiny's was famous for will not be included in the sale.)

HISTORY OF TINY'S GRILL

A beloved fixture of Utica for over three decades, Tiny's earned its reputation for offering a warm and inviting ambiance, delectable cuisine, and those iconic Blues Brothers figures on the roof that welcomed you.

Ed "Tiny" Wolack founded the original Tiny's in 1931. It was located on Whitesboro Circle before moving to its current location. Tiny's was once a hotbed for jazz musicians. Famous flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione played there, and even gifted a piano to the owners.

Joanne Gerace purchased Tiny's back in 1990, and celebrated 30 years of ownership in 2020, back when the pandemic was raging. Like most locally owned restaurants, Tiny's struggled to get by while doing their best to adapt to New York's stringent COVID mandates.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the Tiny's Grill sale:

