Tim Tebow to Start 2019 with Syracuse Mets

It's not really breaking news, but Tim Tebow is coming to Syracuse and will likely be playing baseball in CNY for much of the summer.

The New York Mets have announced he did not make the big league club - as many expected - and will open his 2019 season with Triple-A Syracuse.

Tebow was among several players who did not make the major league club, the team announced Tuesday . He'll likely be a draw and immediate fan favorite as the Mets' farm team plays its first season in the Salt City.

The former Heisman Trophy winner hit .273 with 6 home runs and 36 RBI last year with the Mets' Double-A affiliate in Binghamton. This spring, Tebow was 4-for-15 with one RBI in Grapefruit League play.

The Syracuse Mets open their inaugural season Thursday afternoon, April 4 at home against Pawtucket.