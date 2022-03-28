If you come out to 'Meet the 2022 Syracuse Mets' on Opening Day this year, you'll also have a chance to meet a legend from the storybook 1986 Amazin' Mets.

Mookie Wilson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Syracuse Mets on Opening Day, April 5, at NBT Bank Stadium. And, after that, he'll greet fans and sign autographs from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the stadium concourse, the team announced.

Red Sox v Mets FLUSHING, NY - OCTOBER 27: Outfielder Mookie Wilson #1 of the New York Mets celebrates with a bottle of champagne after winning game 7 of the 1986 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Shea Stadium on October 27, 1986 in Flushing, New York. The Mets won the series 4-3. (Photo by T.G. Higgins/Getty Images) loading...

Mookie is a Met immortal for his role in the 1986 World Series Championship that put the Mets on top of baseball. He was a solid contributor day-in and day-out for New York, but is forever known for his bouncing ball down the first base line in Game 6 that magically squirted through Bill Buckner's legs, allowing the Mets to comeback and win. They would go on to win it all, becoming league champions with a victory in an 8-5 Game 7, in which Mookie went 1-3, and scored the team's first run of the game.

After '86, Wilson spent another 2-plus seasons with New York before being traded to the Blue Jays in July of 1989, a deal that brought the Mets Jeff Musselman and Mike Brady. He still ranks 9th all-time on the Mets' franchise stat list in total bases, and second all-time in stolen bases.

1986 WORLD SERIES Getty Images loading...

Wilson, now 66, was enshrined into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 1996.

First pitch for the Syracuse Mets' Opening Day contest against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs Mookie Wilson - (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images) loading...

Ticket information is available here.

