It must be spring in Central New York. The forecast is calling for rain, snow and thunder, all in one day.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton says a complex storm system expected Wednesday and Thursday (4/21-4/22) will bring thunderstorms, a few possibly severe, and snow. "The location of the storms and swath of snow may change based on the track of the storm."

Wednesday will begin with rain. Then it'll mix with snow. Thunder will move in around lunchtime with isolated damaging winds possible. The snow returns just in time for the ride home.

Thursday doesn't get much better. It will be a little warmer, but it's still well below normal for this time of year. More snow and rain are expected with little to no snow accumulations. The higher elevations could see a few inches. In most areas it'll just be enough to be cause slippery roads for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Credit - Noaa.gov

If you're travelling to Western New York, the storm will be more intense, especially around the Great Lakes. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the Buffalo area for 3 to 6 inches of heavy wet snow.

Credit - Noaa.gov

The good news is it'll feel more like Spring by the weekend. Friday we'll have temperatures in the 50s and more sunshine is expected Saturday, warming up to the low 60s.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers before 3pm, then rain showers likely between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Some thunder is also possible. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: Snow showers likely before 11am, then rain and snow showers likely between 11am and 1pm, then rain showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Showers return Saturday night and will stick around on Sunday. But at least it's not more snow!

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages