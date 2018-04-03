The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a High Wind Watch with West wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph for most of central New York. We'll also see heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central New York again covers a bit of everything from a wintry mix, heavy rain, ponding on roadways, flooding, damaging winds, and isolated thunderstorms. Batton down the hatches and get ready for the ride.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

* LOCATIONS ...Most of Central New York, including Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego Counties.

* HAZARDS ...Strong winds.

* WINDS ...West 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* TIMING ...The strongest winds and most frequent gusts are expected to occur during the day Wednesday, and into the evening hours.

* IMPACTS ...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

A few heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday may produce locally heavy rainfall. This could cause ponding of water in urban areas, and possibly some small stream flooding.

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rest Of Today: Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing rain early this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Tonight: Rain in the evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers. Breezy with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow likely. Lows in the mid-20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Friday: Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

