New rides for adults, kids, and there's even one for the whole family at the 2019 Great New York State Fair.

Thrill-seekers rejoice! The biggest new ride is The Frisbee, which seats riders around a circle. As they swing back and forth on a long arm, the circle spins around and around.

nysfair.ny.gov

The other new thrill ride, the Downdraft, swings riders in a wide circle as mechanical arms raise and lower quickly.

The thrill ride Rock Star is back after a two-year absence, and the Axis ride is an update of The Sizzler.

Younger fairgoers can look forward to Charlie Chopper, Dalmatians and a new NASCAR rides with a new Bumper Boat ride for the family. Back this year is the newly refurbished Silver Streak family ride. The full list of rides can be found here.

Wade Shows Midway Hours

Monday - Thursday • 10:00am – 11:00pm

Friday - Sunday • 10:00am – 12:00 midnight

Labor Day • 10:00am – 9:00pm

Discounted ride-all-day vouchers are on sale now at the Fair’s official online sales site. Vouchers for ride-all-day wristbands good any day of the Fair are $25 while vouchers for ride-all-day wristbands good only on weekdays are $20 during the Fair’s advance sale. When the Fair begins, prices rise by $10 for each.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third-largest state fair, and showcases the best of NY agriculture as well as top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.