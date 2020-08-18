Eat Fair Food For Free 2021 NYS Fair Tickets
It's the '3 for 4 Challenge' with the New York State Fair. Play along and receive free tickets to the 2021 Fair.
The New York State Fair's food and drink vendors are struggling this year due to COVID-19 and the Fair being cancelled. The new '3 for 4 Challenge' is designed to help the eateries drum up some business while you get free admittance to next year's Fair. It's a win-win.
To play the '3 for 4 Challenge,' you must visit and order from least three of the vendors listed below, and make sure you get your receipts. Upload a clear picture or scan of the receipts dated August 17, 2020, or later, and you'll get four tickets to next year's Fair. You'll also receive one extra ticket for each new place you visit after the initial three.
You don't have to upload them all at once -- just upload them as you get them and we'll keep track. We will NOT make these receipts public or share identifying information with anyone. [NYS Fair]
Participating New York State Fair vendors:
- SYRACUSE SUDS FACTORY - SYRACUSE
- BEAK & SKIFF - LAFAYETTE
- BOSCO'S AT THE FAIR - SOLVAY
- DOUG'S FISH FRY - CORTLAND
- STERLING CREEK GENERAL STORE - PULASKI
- KIKI'S AUTHENTIC GREEK FOOD - CAMILLUS
- COYOTE MOON VINEYARDS - CLAYTON
- PAPAS PIZZA/ GRANDMAS KITCHEN/ PIG & POTA - JAMESVILLE
- CREOLE SOUL - SYRACUSE
- GIANELLI SAUSAGE - SYRACUSE
- HENRY'S HEN HOUSE - SYRACUSE
- ASHLEY LYNN WINERY - MEXICO
- JJ'S - SYRACUSE
- KING DAVID'S - SYRACUSE
- KING FERRY WINERY - KING FERRY
- BABCIAS PIEROGI - BUFFALO
- MA AND PA'S KETTLE CORN/THE SPUD SHACK - LIVERPOOL
- MONTEZUMA WINERY - SENECA FALLS
- MERRITT WINERY/WINE SLUSH - FORESTVILLE
- DANIELLA'S STEAKHOUSE - SYRACUSE
- DANG'S CAFE - SYRACUSE
- HEID'S OF LIVERPOOL - LIVERPOOL
- OTTER CREEK WINERY - PHILADELPHIA
- PARADISE COMPANIES OF NY - SYRACUSE
- LAS DELICIAS - SYRACUSE
- SARITA'S FOOD - ROME
- FRESH MEX MEXICAN GRILL / DELI - SYRACUSE
- JAMERICAN DINER - LIVERPOOL
- COLOSSAL SUNDAE CENTER - SKANEATELES
- BYRNE DAIRY - WEEDSPORT
- STRONG HEARTS CAFÉ - SYRACUSE
- SWEDISH HILL/GOOSE WATCH /PENGUIN BAY -ROMULUS
- CARVEL - DEWITT, BREWERTON
- THE BAKE LAB - SYRACUSE
- THOUSAND ISLANDS WINERY - ALEXANDRIA BAY
- THREE BROTHERS WINERY WINE SLUSHIES - GENEVA
- TOSS 'N' FIRE WOOD-FIRED PIZZA - BREWERTON
- TULLY'S GOOD TIMES - EAST SYRACUSE
- TWIN TREES PIZZA - BALDWINSVILLE
- IT'S A UTICA THING - NEW HARTFORD
- WRAP IT UP! - LIVERPOOL
On July 6, Governor Cuomo announced that the 2020 Great New York State Fair was being canceled to ensure the health and safety of New Yorkers and all fairgoers. This is the second time in the Fair's long history that it has been necessary to cancel the State Fair: the first was during World War II, and today in 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In both cases, the cause was just and proper: to protect people.