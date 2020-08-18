Eat Fair Food For Free 2021 NYS Fair Tickets

It's the '3 for 4 Challenge' with the New York State Fair. Play along and receive free tickets to the 2021 Fair.

The New York State Fair's food and drink vendors are struggling this year due to COVID-19 and the Fair being cancelled. The new '3 for 4 Challenge' is designed to help the eateries drum up some business while you get free admittance to next year's Fair. It's a win-win.

To play the '3 for 4 Challenge,' you must visit and order from least three of the vendors listed below, and make sure you get your receipts. Upload a clear picture or scan of the receipts dated August 17, 2020, or later, and you'll get four tickets to next year's Fair. You'll also receive one extra ticket for each new place you visit after the initial three.

You don't have to upload them all at once -- just upload them as you get them and we'll keep track. We will NOT make these receipts public or share identifying information with anyone. [NYS Fair]

Participating New York State Fair vendors:

SYRACUSE SUDS FACTORY - SYRACUSE

BEAK & SKIFF - LAFAYETTE

BOSCO'S AT THE FAIR - SOLVAY

DOUG'S FISH FRY - CORTLAND

STERLING CREEK GENERAL STORE - PULASKI

KIKI'S AUTHENTIC GREEK FOOD - CAMILLUS

COYOTE MOON VINEYARDS - CLAYTON

PAPAS PIZZA/ GRANDMAS KITCHEN/ PIG & POTA - JAMESVILLE

CREOLE SOUL - SYRACUSE

GIANELLI SAUSAGE - SYRACUSE

HENRY'S HEN HOUSE - SYRACUSE

ASHLEY LYNN WINERY - MEXICO

JJ'S - SYRACUSE

KING DAVID'S - SYRACUSE

KING FERRY WINERY - KING FERRY

BABCIAS PIEROGI - BUFFALO

MA AND PA'S KETTLE CORN/THE SPUD SHACK - LIVERPOOL

MONTEZUMA WINERY - SENECA FALLS

MERRITT WINERY/WINE SLUSH - FORESTVILLE

DANIELLA'S STEAKHOUSE - SYRACUSE

DANG'S CAFE - SYRACUSE

HEID'S OF LIVERPOOL - LIVERPOOL

OTTER CREEK WINERY - PHILADELPHIA

PARADISE COMPANIES OF NY - SYRACUSE

LAS DELICIAS - SYRACUSE

SARITA'S FOOD - ROME

FRESH MEX MEXICAN GRILL / DELI - SYRACUSE

JAMERICAN DINER - LIVERPOOL

COLOSSAL SUNDAE CENTER - SKANEATELES

BYRNE DAIRY - WEEDSPORT

STRONG HEARTS CAFÉ - SYRACUSE

SWEDISH HILL/GOOSE WATCH /PENGUIN BAY -ROMULUS

CARVEL - DEWITT, BREWERTON

THE BAKE LAB - SYRACUSE

THOUSAND ISLANDS WINERY - ALEXANDRIA BAY

THREE BROTHERS WINERY WINE SLUSHIES - GENEVA

TOSS 'N' FIRE WOOD-FIRED PIZZA - BREWERTON

TULLY'S GOOD TIMES - EAST SYRACUSE

TWIN TREES PIZZA - BALDWINSVILLE

IT'S A UTICA THING - NEW HARTFORD

WRAP IT UP! - LIVERPOOL

On July 6, Governor Cuomo announced that the 2020 Great New York State Fair was being canceled to ensure the health and safety of New Yorkers and all fairgoers. This is the second time in the Fair's long history that it has been necessary to cancel the State Fair: the first was during World War II, and today in 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In both cases, the cause was just and proper: to protect people.