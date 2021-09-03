This Popular Iconic Watering Hole In Rome Is For Sale

Have you ever thought of owning your own bar and restaurant here in Central New York? The Mill bar of Rome New York is for sale.

The bar you're looking for is up for grabs from Miner Realty and Property Management LLC for $369,900. Will The Mill become your stomping grounds? Will the Mill be your place for Riggies and beer?

The Mill, located at 611 East Dominick St in Rome NY 13440 is now for sale and it wont last long! The hard-work has already been done for you. Just simply flip on the open sign and capitalize on this opportunity.

The Mill has been part of the Rome bar scene for over 13 years. The building itself was built back in 1956. With this purchase, you would get the inventory, equipment, tables and chairs etc. The upstairs has a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for additional income.

The property also has a side and rear lot for off street parking. It also features a fenced in outdoor patio and is located on a corner lot with a stop light. Additional public parking is available across the street.

The Mill is located close to the Griffiss Technology Park and Oneida county airport. For any questions or to request a showing please contact Miner Realty and Property Management LLC at 315-709-4355. Again, the asking price is $369,000 and comes with plenty of amazing history.

This is your opportunity to own a staple in the city or Rome. Would you buy it? Check out some of the amazing property photos below:

