Niagara to Hold Huge Marijuana Festival for Cannabis Lovers

If you consider yourself a marijuana connoisseur or maybe you want to learn more about weed, here's your chance. Niagara is hosting its first-ever major marijuana festival. Hempalooza, an outdoor hemp and cannabis festival, held in Niagara, Ontario, Canada, will take place from Saturday, October 9 through Monday, October 11. In addition to lots of marijuana, the festival will feature guest speakers, vendors with hemp and cannabis products, live music, food vendors, and more!

Here's what you need to know to attend the Hempalooza Festival:

- It's happening Saturday, October 9 through Monday, October 11.

- The location is 324 Thirty Road, Beamsville, Ontario L0R 1B2

- Tickets cost $25 per day or $60 for a three-day pass before September 15. After September 15 tickets cost $35 per day or $80 for a three-day pass.

- You must be 19 years of age or older to attend.

- The festival has a plan for keeping attendees safe from COVID-19, including screening employees, entertainers and vendors. You can see the comprehensive plan here.

- Casablanca Hotel is offering a special rate for Hempalooza attendees. Get more information here.

Hempalooza Highlights (according to a press release I received about the event):

-Jordan Wagman, will be speaking all about how he has used both THC & CBD to treat his chronic illness symptoms with cannabis infused recipes.

-Aly Bear- The Canna Canuck™, will be sharing her knowledge as a cannabis social media consultant, content creator, influencer, travel journalist, and published model.

-Hempalooza will have a full evening of music on the Saturday and Sunday nights, with the likes of reggae rooted bands Reggaddiction and The Human Rights, Hip Hop artists Hi-Cats, 80’s dance bands Lost Boys and Figure Four and of course the groovin’ beats of DJ’s Blake, Darren and Isaac.

Before you head across the border, be sure that you have proof that you are negative,

All travellers 5 years of age or older, regardless of citizenship, must provide proof of a COVID-19 test result to enter Canada. All travellers must provide one of the accepted types of tests, not an antigen test, including those who are fully vaccinated. If you're driving, you must take a test in the United States within 72 hours of your planned entry into Canada.

You can get more information on Canada's border-crossing requirements here.

