Step Inside This Mind-Blowing $2.5 Million Estate In New York [PHOTOS]
Truth be told, my fiancee and I are currently looking for our first home. We've been renters for a while and are currently starting the process of putting finances aside for a home that we can purchase in the future.
Certain aspects of a home you are looking for include a great kitchen, multiple bedrooms, enough yard space, and other amenities such as central air, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets.
I saw a home for sale on Zillow and obviously wanted it, but then you see the price tag and go "in my dreams."
Still, it's a gorgeous home and is in Newfane along Lockport Olcott Road.
The Zillow listing is an asking price of $2.5 million and the estate features six bedrooms and five bathrooms with an amazing backyard and outdoor swimming pool.
There is also a basketball court, gazebo, and huge patio that looks amazing, especially with the privacy the home offers.
The bedrooms are crazy-nice and the living areas are spacious with plenty of hardwood floors and furniture.
It's currently one of the most expensive homes for sale in all of Western New York.
I love the backyard and bedrooms -- definitely my favorite aspect of this huge home in Niagara County.
Check out some photos below, courtesy of Zillow.