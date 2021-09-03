Step Inside This Mind-Blowing $2.5 Million Estate In New York [PHOTOS]

Truth be told, my fiancee and I are currently looking for our first home. We've been renters for a while and are currently starting the process of putting finances aside for a home that we can purchase in the future.

Certain aspects of a home you are looking for include a great kitchen, multiple bedrooms, enough yard space, and other amenities such as central air, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets.

I saw a home for sale on Zillow and obviously wanted it, but then you see the price tag and go "in my dreams."

Still, it's a gorgeous home and is in Newfane along Lockport Olcott Road.

The Zillow listing is an asking price of $2.5 million and the estate features six bedrooms and five bathrooms with an amazing backyard and outdoor swimming pool.

There is also a basketball court, gazebo, and huge patio that looks amazing, especially with the privacy the home offers.

The bedrooms are crazy-nice and the living areas are spacious with plenty of hardwood floors and furniture.

It's currently one of the most expensive homes for sale in all of Western New York.

I love the backyard and bedrooms -- definitely my favorite aspect of this huge home in Niagara County.

Check out some photos below, courtesy of Zillow.

Step Inside This $2.5 Million Mansion In Niagara County This home is gigantic and is one of the most expensive homes in Niagara County.

Step Inside This $5 Million Lake Home Just 2 Hours From Buffalo This lakefront property is the definition of a dream home.

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

LOOK: See inside a modern day castle complete with drawbridge